A few days separate the protagonists, and spectators, of the war in Ukraine from the first, dramatic, birthday ofRussian invasion. A few days that the



Ukrainian peopletrue protagonist

of this war, he lives, like all the previous ones, with a fortitude, a courage that no one expected: he did not expect it Putin that he thought of opening and closing his ‘Special Military Operation’ without stumbling, the West of governments and peoples did not think so, but the West of governments and peoples hoped it, strategists and various war experts certainly did not think so. A protagonist, the Ukrainian people, who immediately showed the will to resist, to concretely preserve the three constitutive principles of the State, of its State, namely People, Territory and Sovereignty. A protagonist who seems to be constantly forgotten by those who believe that the Ukrainian resistance is linked only to the stubbornness of Zelenskypromoted and supported by the USA through the constant supply of military resources.

An example of this interpretation of the continuation of the ongoing war came from the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, according to which we are witnessing the “devastation” of Ukraine and “the massacre of its soldiers and civilians” while it was enough for Zelensky to “stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened”. To achieve peace , according to Berlusconi, “the American president should take Zelensky and tell him ‘a Marshall plan is at your disposal after the end of the war to rebuild Ukraine. A Marshall plan of 6-7-8-9 trillion dollars on one condition: that you order a ceasefire tomorrow, also because starting tomorrow we will no longer give you dollars and we will no longer give you weapons'”. Words which, beyond the fallout on Italian internal politics, earned Berlusconi the answer of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko, according to which “the absurd accusations against the Ukrainian President are an attempt to kiss Putin’s hands, which are dipped in blood. An attempt to demonstrate his loyalty to the Russian dictator or”. Berlusconi, for Nikolenko, “must realize that by spreading Russian propaganda, he is encouraging Russia to continue its crimes against Ukraine, and therefore has a political and moral responsibility”. The spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added: “We greatly appreciate the prompt response from the Italian premier Giorgia Meloniwho reaffirmed the Italian government’s unwavering support for Ukraine after Berlusconi’s unacceptable statements”.

A theorem, the one to which Berlusconi also adhered and against which, among others, the political scientist Angelo Panebianco in a recent editorial, which wants to reduce Zelensky to a puppet of the United States and his compatriots to sacrificial victims in the clash between the United States and Russia. A theorem that is based on the systematic underestimation of what Ukrainians want and die for, which is something very simple and very difficult: continue to be Ukrainians. (Of Giannandrea Carreri)