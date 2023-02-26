When Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine a year ago, many, not only in Russia, expected a quick victory for the invaders. But instead this has not materialized in particular thanks to resistance capacity and tactical superiority of the Ukrainian forces, but also for the crucial arms supplies arriving from NATO countries.

And CNN today observes that, even if the debate is now focused on tanks and air defense systems, there are three weapon systems that have changed the course of warfare and which the Ukrainians used in a way that was devastating for the Russian adversaries. The first are shoulder-launched anti-tank missiles, which can be used by a single soldier, Javelins which served the Ukrainians to block the advance of Russian armored columns at the beginning of the war.

Then it was the turn of the Himarsan acronym for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, a precision launch tank that can fire six rockets almost simultaneously, sending them far beyond the front line.

“If the Javelin was the iconic weapon of the early stages of the war, the Himars were the one of the later stages,” wrote Mark Cancian, an analyst with the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International studies.

Finally the third weapon system are the Bayraktar TB2 drones of Turkish manufacture, which have become the most famous UAVs in the world thanks to their use in the war in Ukraine. Also because the system, relatively cheap in its components, also allows you to record videos of raids, videos that have obviously gone viral.

“TB2’s viral videos are a perfect example of modern warfare in the age of TikTok,” wrote Foreign Policy Research Institute analyst Aaron Stein.