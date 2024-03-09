Should Ukraine surrender after 2 years of war with Russia? What does the Pope think more than 24 months after the start of the conflict triggered by Vladimir Putin's aggression? “It's an interpretation. But I believe that he who sees the situation is stronger, who thinks of the people, who has the courage of the white flag, to negotiate. And today we can negotiate with the help of international powers”, said the Pontiff in an interview with Swiss Radio and Television broadcast by the Vatican media.

“The word negotiate – he added – is a courageous word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going, you need to have the courage to negotiate. You are ashamed, but with how many deaths will it end? Negotiate in time, look for some country that will as a mediator. Today, for example in the war in Ukraine, there are many who want to act as a mediator. Turkey has offered itself for this. And others. Don't be ashamed to negotiate before things get worse“.

Has the Pope also offered to negotiate? “I am here, period. I sent a letter to the Jews of Israel, to reflect on this situation. Negotiation is never a surrender. It is the courage to not lead the country to suicide. The Ukrainians, with the history they have, Poor things, how much the Ukrainians suffered during Stalin's time.”

The international framework is shaken by the crisis in the Middle East. “Every day at seven in the afternoon I call the parish of Gaza. Six hundred people live there and tell what they see: it is a war. And the war is being waged by two people, not one. The irresponsible ones are these two who are waging war”, he said Bergoglio.

“Then there is not only the military war, there is the 'guerrilla war', so to speak, of Hamas, a movement that is not an army. It is a bad thing”, he added. Asked whether we shouldn't lose hope of trying to mediate, he said: “Let's look at history, the wars we've experienced, they all end with an agreement.”

How do the world's powerful respond to the Pope when he asks for peace? “There are those who say, it's true but we have to defend ourselves… And then you realize that they have the plane factory to bomb others. Not to defend ourselves, to destroy. How does a war end? With deaths, destruction, children without parents. There's always it's some geographical or historical situation that causes a war… It can be a war that seems right for practical reasons. But behind a war there is the arms industry, and that means money,” he reiterated.