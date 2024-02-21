2 years after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, European public opinion is pessimistic about Kiev's chances of victory in the war, unlike last year. Only ten percent of Europeans interviewed last month in 12 different countries, including Italy, in research commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations, believe in a victory for. Twice believes in a Russian victory. Many believe that the war will end with an agreement of some kind, even if the majority of Europeans, but with great variations from country to country, do not want peace for peace's sake.

In most EU countries, many want Europe to maintain its level of support or even increase it if the United States decreases its level.

“Leaders in Ukraine and Europe must adjust their language and define the meaning of 'lasting peace' to prevent Putin from taking advantage of war fatigue,” concludes the European think tank. The majority of Europeans do not look favorably on a possible re-election of Donald Trump and many consider this possibility as a victory for Putin. It is therefore crucial to develop a common discourse to prevent Trump from presenting himself as the 'party of peace'.

Poland, Portugal and Sweden are the countries least pessimistic about the outcome of the war. But even there, only 17 percent of respondents anticipate a victory for Kiev. On average, 37 percent of respondents believe the war will end with an agreement of some kind.

Public opinion in Poland, Portugal and Sweden expresses its clear preference to support the Ukrainian effort to reconquer the occupied territories, but in Austria, Greece, Hungary, Italy and Romania, he is asking governments to push Kiev to accept an agreement. In France, Germany, Holland and Spain, people are more divided.

The principle that Ukraine's neighbors are its main supporters no longer applies. Now the greatest political support comes from France and Portugal. Viktor Orban's Hungary is the country where most people expect a Russian victory (31 percent) and where most respondents want governments to urge Kiev to accept a deal (64 percent) but in Romania, the figures are not that far apart (18 percent and 50 percent respectively).

Although the Poles remain the main supporters of the Ukrainian military resistance, together with the Swedes and the Portuguese, they are not optimistic about the chances of victory (only 17 percent of those interviewed believe this). Ukrainian migrants are now considered a threat only in Poland (40 percent of those interviewed), Hungary (37 percent) and Romania (35 percent).