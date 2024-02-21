Almost two years after the start of Russia's invasion, on February 24, 2022, Ukraine mourns more than 10,300 civilians killed, according to data compiled by the United Nations. The damage from the start of the war to the end of last year was estimated at 486 billion dollars in the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment conducted by the World Bank together with the Ukrainian government, the European Commission and the UN, with a reconstruction effort lasting ten years in the third

Around 6.5 million people have left the country (six million in European countries, 500 thousand in Canada and the United States) and 3.5 million are internally displaced. There were 16 journalists killed, but there are 80 if we also consider the journalists who died at the front, as reported by the Union of Ukrainian Journalists. And 5,400 educational and cultural institutions and medical facilities were destroyed.

In the first month of hostilities alone, Russian attacks resulted in the deaths of more than 4,200 civilians. Even though, six months after the start of what Vladimir Putin continues to call a special military operation, the lethality has decreased, more than one hundred civilians continue to die every month.

There Most victims died in missile strikes, but there are also many deaths due to the explosion of a mine abandoned by the Russians. Ukraine is now the country with the highest density of mines and for this reason among the military aid provided by Kiev's allied and partner countries there is a significant portion of allocations aimed at demining.

At first, Russian forces opened multiple combat fronts, but now the fighting is only in the east, even as the Russian air force continues to strain the entire Ukrainian territory.

Ten percent of housing in Ukraine was partially damaged or destroyed, i.e. (data are from the International Organization for Migration) almost 1.4 million houses are damaged, a third of which is considered irreparable.

Among the main European destinations of Ukrainian refugees, in addition to Russia, there are Germany, which welcomed 1.4 million refugees, Poland, with 956,000, Great Britain, with 250,000 and Spain, which provided refuge to over 192,000 people.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has highlighted that almost 8.5 million people will depend on its aid in 2024, and that this will require 3.1 billion dollars. Only ten percent have been allocated so far.

That year, the United States became the fund's largest donor to Ukraine, with more than $1 billion, nearly 37.5 percent of the total amount. The European Union financed another 328 million, approximately 12.1 percent of the total. Among the regions in which civilian sites, such as schools, cultural centers or health institutions have been most affected, is Donetsk, followed by Kharkiv and then Odessa.