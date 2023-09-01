Russia can use Sarmats: ICBMs, capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads, are operational. This was announced by the head of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, specifying that the missiles are now in a combat position, as reported by the RIA agency. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised the rapid deployment of this type of missile.

The new Sarmat RS-28 ICBMs (Satan 2, in NATO jargon), tested in February during US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev, are now deployed in Russia “on combat alert”, he announced the director of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, Yury Borisov, in a speech to the Society for Russian Knowledge. On 23 February, the Tass agency recalls, President Vladimir Putin had anticipated that the new Sarmat missiles would be deployed this year. The silo-based ICBM system is capable of being armed with multiple nuclear warheads. It will replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda, deployed since 1988.