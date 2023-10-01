Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev today called British military instructors on Ukrainian soil and German factories producing Taurus missiles legitimate targets if they were supplied to Ukraine. On Telegram, the number two of the Russian Security Council first accused the West of bringing the Third World War ever closer with its actions, and then targeted the new British Defense Minister, Grant Shapps, who in a he interview announced London’s intention to deploy military instructors to Ukraine, as well as train Ukrainian armed forces in the UK or other Western countries.

“(This) – commented Medvedev on Telegram – will turn their instructors into a legal target for our armed forces”. “Understanding fully that they will be ruthlessly destroyed. And not as mercenaries, but as British NATO specialists.”

Medvedev then turned his attention to Germany, criticizing those who are pressuring Berlin to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. “They say this complies with international law. Well, in that case, attacks on the German factories where these missiles are produced would themselves ensure full compliance with international law.”