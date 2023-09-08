The Kiev air defense forces destroyed 16 of 20 enemy Shahed-136/131 drones in Odessa and Mykolaiv regions overnight. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram. “On the night of September 8, 2023, the enemy attacked Odessa with groups of Shahed-136/131 type UAVs from the southeastern and southern directions (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Cape Chauda, ​​Crimea). A total of 20 launches in the direction of Odessa”, the message reads.

The Russian troops then launched rocket attacks on the cities of Kryvvi Rih, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy this morningkilling one person and wounding at least 36. Russia struck a police station in Kryvvi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk oblast, also damaging nearby residential buildings, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, who reported on the killing of a police officer of six other employees injured.

A total of 32 people were injured in the Kryvvi Rih rocket attack, Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhii Lysak said. Three administrative buildings and seven residential buildings were damaged, he wrote on Telegram. According to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s military administration, the administration building where the police were stationed also housed several offices, including his foundation, “Ukrainian Prospect”.

In northeastern Sumy, a Russian missile hit a two-story apartment building, starting a huge fire and damaging more than 20 homes and eight vehicles, the regional department of the State Emergency Service said. According to the police, three people were injured in the attack, including an elderly couple rescued from the rubble. The morning attack injured another man in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, according to preliminary information released by the city’s acting mayor, Anatolii Kurtiev. The blast wave shattered the windows of several high-rise buildings and educational institutions, Kurtiev said on Telegram.

An electoral commission in the Kherson region was also evacuated due to a rocket attack. This was stated by the electoral director Ella Pamfilova. Nikolai Ivanovich Bulayev, deputy head of the Central Election Commission, also confirmed that a “rocket attack” had been announced in the region.

Even in the occupied Kherson region, according to Moscow, government representatives must be elected, but not directly, but through votes in local parliaments. In total, elections of leaders in 21 regions of Russia are scheduled for the day of the unified vote. In most cases, voting will last three days.

L’Meanwhile, the FSB claims to have prevented an attack against a railway line in Crimea planned by the Ukrainian military services to hamper military supplies to Russian forces at the front in Ukraine. A Russian citizen residing in Sevastopol, under the orders of the services of Kiev, was arrested. He had hidden a rudimentary explosive, Mosca points out.