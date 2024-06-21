There Russia will lose the war against Ukraine if the West mobilizes its resources against the Kremlin. This is what analysts from ISW, the Institute for the Study of War, claim, despite threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The ISW continues to believe that Russia cannot defeat Ukraine or the West” and indeed “will probably lose if the West mobilizes its resources to resist the Kremlin”, reads the latest report released by Washington.

The Kremlin and the operation against the agreements for the security of Ukraine

Analysts pointed out that Putin, during his visit to North Korea and Vietnam, conducted a major information operation intended to hinder the efforts of Ukraine’s allies to create a unified front against Russia in Ukraine. The ISW also reminds you that In mid-June, Ukraine’s allies made several crucial moves to develop a common strategy and shape the outcome of the conflict. In particular, on the occasion of the peace conference which took place in Switzerland, over 80 Western and international representatives took a firm position in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as the foundation for lasting peace.

Furthermore, on June 13, Ukraine signed ten-year security agreements with the United States and Japan, while various allied states reaffirmed their long-term support for Kiev during the G7 summit in is carried out in Puglia and by the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine.

Putin’s strategy to undermine unity in support of Kiev

Putin’s strategy, according to what the ISW writes, is aimed at misleading the United States, the European Union and Ukraine’s international allies so as to lead them to withdraw their support for Kiev. To undermine the international community’s cohesive strategic vision for Ukraine, for example, Putin has implicitly threatened to use nuclear weapons if the West favors a decisive Ukrainian victory over Russia.

But Putin’s nuclear threat, ISW analysts write, is part of an ongoing nuclear blackmail campaign by the Kremlin aimed at discouraging Ukraine’s allies from fully committing to defeating Russia’s illegal invasion. An actual nuclear escalation, experts point out, is highly unlikely.