“The most intense battles are taking place in eastern Ukraine, in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka, with Ukrainian troops trying to exhaust the Russians.” This was communicated by the General Staff of the Ukrainian army, which claims to have repelled more than 20 attacks by Moscow’s forces in the last 24 hours of the war alone.

“The Russian Armed Forces launched 4 missiles and conducted 7 air raids, firing more than 10 times from different points in the areas where the settlements of our troops and some civilian infrastructure are located,” underlined the General Staff in Kiev, which then said provided details on the ongoing clashes: “The enemies are concentrating their efforts to conduct attack actions in the direction of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka. The most intense clashes are taking place in the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka, with “the Russian army is trying to take total control of Bakhmut. In this area alone, the Kiev army has repelled about 10 enemy attacks and more than 15 of our settlements have been bombed by Moscow.”

“Bakhmut remains the area where the main enemy attacks are concentrated. In the last few days there have been 302 bombings with explosives of various types and 22 clashes between the forces in the field”, said the spokesman of the eastern branch of the Ukrainian army, Serhii Cherevatyi , who also explained that the Russian forces “are now in trouble and need reinforcements from paratroopers and other motorized units”. “Our defensive line at Bakhmut is mainly exhausting Russia’s ability to occupy territory. Thus we will break down their morale until reserves from Ukraine and abroad, who are training and learning to master new weaponry, they will not be ready and will drive evil out of our country forever,” concluded Cherevatyi.