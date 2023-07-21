In the war between Ukraine and Russia, the spotlight is turned on Belarus in an increasingly tense picture. The mercenaries of Evgheny Prigozhin’s Wagner are present in the country led by Aleksandr Lukashenko and Poland is preparing to move troops towards the Belarusian border. The situation becomes an assist for Russian President Vladimir Putin: Moscow, said the Kremlin leader, will use “every means at its disposal” to protect allied Belarus from possible attack. “As far as Belarus is concerned, it is part of the Union State. To unleash aggression against Belarus means to unleash aggression against the Russian Federation,” Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, adding that “we will respond to this with all means at our disposal.”

Read also

The “so-called” Ukrainian counter-offensive to retake the territories that have come under Russian control is not producing the results hoped for by Western countries. “Today it is clear that the Western custodians of the Kiev regime are disappointed with the results of the so-called counter-offensive,” Putin said, adding that “there are no results, at least not yet.” The tanks, artillery, armored vehicles and missiles as well as “thousands of mercenaries and foreign advisers” supplied by the West, Putin specified, have not helped Kiev to achieve military objectives.

THE POLISH-LITHUANIAN-UKRAINE TRAINING

“The West clearly believes that Ukrainian cannon fodder is not enough, so they plan to use new expendable materials: Poles, Lithuanians and so on,” Putin said. The Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian military union, he stresses, could be used for the occupation of territories in western Ukraine. “I can’t help but comment on the news that has appeared in the press about plans to create a so-called Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian formation. This is not some kind of gathering of mercenaries – Putin said – there are enough of them there and they are being destroyed, but regular military trainingwell united and equipped that should be used for operations on the territory of Ukraine”. “It is obvious – he concludes – that if Polish units enter, for example, Lviv or other territories of Ukraine, they will stay there and will remain forever “.

THE MEETING WITH LUKASHENKO

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko on Sunday to discuss the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Kremlin announced it in a statement, specifying that the two leaders will talk about “current issues, the further development of Russian-Belarusian relations, strategic partnership and alliance, as well as cooperation for integration within the framework of the Union State”.

WAGNER IN BELARUS, POLAND ON ALERT

Poland plans to move more troops eastward towards the border with Belarus. The announcement came from the government amid fears about the presence of Wagner units in the neighboring country. No numbers were officially provided. The Pap agency reported the news.

An exercise is currently underway at a military site near Brest, Belarus, a few kilometers from the border with Poland, in which Wagner units and Belarusian soldiers are participating. “Joint exercises of the Belarusian army and the Wagner group are undoubtedly a provocation,” said Zbigniew Hoffmann of the Polish government’s security committee.

Polania shares a 418-kilometer border with Belarus, an ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Two Polish brigades are already exercising in the eastern region.

Germany expressed itself in no uncertain terms on the situation, through the words of the Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius. “We are all united, there is the closest coordination, not only when we meet physically as defense ministers. If our Polish friends need support, in case the situation worsens, they will have it.”