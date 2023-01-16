Western supplies of heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine are unable to change the situation on the ground and “these tanks are on fire” and will continue to “burn”. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov after the British government announced on Saturday that it was sending its Challengers to Kiev forces.

“Nothing can change this situation,” said the Kremlin spokesman, commenting on the intention of some European countries to supply Ukraine with their tanks. “These tanks are on fire and will burn just like the rest – he added – The objectives of the special military operation will be achieved”.

Peskov then argued that the massacre of the Dnipro palace destroyed in an airstrike was “caused by the Ukrainian defense”. ”Some Ukrainian representatives said that, in fact, this tragedy was the result of the action of air defense missiles,” Peskov said in response to a question from journalists.

Meanwhile, the Tass news agency, quoting a defense source on condition of anonymity, reports that Russia has produced the first nuclear warheads for the Poseidon submarine missile. ”The first Poseidon munitions have been manufactured and the Belgorod submarine will receive them in the near future,” the source quoted by TASS said.