Home page politics

Split

Just days before the UN chief travels to Russia, Putin is said to have “lost interest in negotiations.” The negotiations ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from April 24, 10:15 p.m.: Vladimir Putin apparently has “lost interest”to end the Ukraine war in a diplomatic way. At least that’s what they report Financial Times. Instead he wants it now “Conquer as much Ukrainian territory as possible.” The newspaper names three people close to the Kremlin as sources, but their identity is not mentioned.

“Putin really believes the nonsense that he says in the [russischen] Watches TV and he wants to win big,” one of the people is quoted as saying. According to Putin, peace efforts have now reached a “dead end”, which the three insiders attributed to the sinking of the Moskva. The Russian president also denies internally that soldiers attacked Ukrainian civilians. At times, neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian side has responded to the statements in the Financial Times reacted.

Vladimir Putin on Sunday to celebrate the Orthodox Easter. © IMAGO/Sergey Guneev/SNA

Ukraine war: Selenskyj sure of victory – UN chief before Putin’s visit

Update from April 24, 6:30 p.m.: The Ukrainian President Zelenskyi is confident of victory in a video distributed on the occasion of the Orthodox Easter. Easter symbolizes the victory of good over evil, life over death, which is why Ukraine will win the war, said the 44-year-old. You have to keep believing “that no horde and no dark force can destroy us.”

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres is becoming more diplomatic and stepping up his efforts to bring about peace. Before his visits to Moscow and Kyiv he will first travel to Turkey. There he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, who has already phoned Selenskyi in advance.

Guterres will travel to Moscow on Tuesday and will be received there by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. A working meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also planned. According to the UN, Guterres will then travel on to Ukraine. Earlier, Guterres had sent letters to the UN missions of Russia and Ukraine, clarifying that “urgent steps” to bring about peace would have to be brought about in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes Ukraine will win. © IMAGO/Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform

Ukraine war: Selenskyi on the phone with Erdogan – negotiations with Russia in sight?

Update from April 24, 3:45 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the phone. The topic of the call was global food safety issues. This is endangered by the blockade of ship movements in the Black Sea. Since the attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, Russia has blocked access to the country’s ports. Because of this, Ukraine, which is one of the top grain exporters in the world, can no longer ship by sea.

During the phone call, Zelenskyj also asked Erdoğan to contact Vladimir Putin for the Evacuation of civilians from the heavily contested and largely destroyed port city of Mariupol to use. He should also work for an exchange of the Ukrainian soldiers trapped in the Azov-Stahl steelworks. Arms deliveries and security guarantees for Ukraine are also said to have been topics of discussion.

Update from April 24, 1:53 p.mr: Kyiv has offered Moscow negotiations. The reason for this is the difficult situation in the Mariupol steelworks. Fighters and civilians are trapped there. The exchange of military personnel could be discussed in a “special round”, tweeted the Selenskyj adviser Mykhailo Podoliak this Sunday.

According to Russian sources, 2,500 Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries are holed up in the Azovstal steel works. According to Ukrainian sources, 1,000 civilians live there, including many children and women. The bunkers were once built for a nuclear war.

Russia-Ukraine-News: Selenskyj brings the termination of the negotiations into play

First report from April 24th: Kyiv – High-ranking officials of the US government could visit Kiev for the first time: Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are expected in the Ukrainian capital this Sunday (April 24). The talks are said to revolve around US arms supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces, the president announced Volodymyr Zelenskyy at.

The US ministries initially did not comment on the trips. In the past few weeks, various European heads of government and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have visited Kyiv.

Ukraine-Russia-News: Selenskyj speaks from the subway

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are faltering. Zelenskyy held his most recent press conference on April 23 in the central Kiev subway station – he also brought up a break in the negotiations.

“If our people are killed in Mariupol, if a pseudo-referendum on independence is held in Kherson, then Ukraine will withdraw from all negotiation processes,” he said. The military events in the Ukraine war hit civilians massively.

Zelenskyy said he was still willing to negotiate directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Selenskyj at the subway press conference © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Ukraine-Russia-News: Demand for arms deliveries from Germany

Zelenskyj said he hoped the US would also support arms deliveries from Germany. “So that they (Germany) start delivering what they have and what they are not currently using.” In the traffic light coalition, there is pressure from the Greens and FDP on SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz to expand arms deliveries.

In a resolution of the FDP party congress at the weekend, the Liberals also demanded the delivery of heavy weapons. The Ukraine must be supported quickly and effectively in the defense against the Russian war of aggression, it said. As far as the reactions from German politics to the Ukraine war are concerned, the Union sees it similarly: CDU leader Friedrich Merz now accused Scholz of “covering up” with regard to the weapons debate.

Zelenskyj in Kyiv: Don’t be afraid of attacks during negotiations in third countries

At the live televised subway press conference, Zelenskyy sat in a chair on a small stage. The station was lit by searchlights and decorated with Ukrainian national flags. Zelenskyy said he was not afraid of any assassination attempts at a meeting in a third country. “I don’t fear them very much, my bodyguard fears them very much, as does my family.” (dpa/AFP/frs)