Italy is ready to help Ukraine, also in view of next winter, in protecting infrastructure. This is, as far as we know, the message addressed by Antonio Tajani, today in Kiev for the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, to Volodymyr Zelensky. The Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, who was one of the very few ministers to have met the Ukrainian president, in addition to the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, then confirmed that Ukraine will be the priority of the Italian agenda of the G7.

In the meeting, which “took place in a spirit of great and special friendship between governments”, Tajani welcomed today’s statement on Odessa’s patronage for reconstruction, which is important for Ukraine and Italy. Furthermore, he reiterated Italy’s concrete support in the process of joining the EU, also through support for the institutions, and that work is being done on the eighth military aid package in Kiev.