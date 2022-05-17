“Our situation is not normal and it will clearly get worse: our greatest weakness is that we are in total geopolitical isolation and we have to get out of it.” So in the silence of the studio in the flagship broadcast of ‘Rossya 1′ for the first time Russian viewers – on the ’60 Minutes’ program, known for its pro-Kremlin activism – heard the harsh geopolitical reality that Russia faces after the aggression against Ukraine. To make this warning credible – relaunched on social networks in millions of views – is its ‘author’, one of the military strategy experts, Mikhail Khodarenok, military correspondent of Gazeta.ru, but above all a former colonel of the Russian air force, and therefore profound connoisseur of the armed forces.

In front of his guest – an almost incredulous Olga Skabeyeva, Kremlin propagandist – the analyst rattles off all the harsh truths about the progress of a war that should have been a triumphal walk and is turning out to be a historic failure for Moscow.

“We must not accept reassuring information, such as those that circulate about the moral collapse of the Ukrainian armed forces: to put it mildly, it is false information. Of course, there will be isolated cases but if we consider the situation as a whole – remember – the Ukrainians can mobilize a million soldiers and we cannot do it “as evidenced by the recruitment difficulties which Moscow is trying to make up for with a ‘hidden’ mobilization. Until now, the former colonel adds, “the crux was their supplies of modern military equipment” but the United States is unlocking their arsenal “and when European weapons begin to flow in too, in the very near future the idea of ​​a million of Ukrainians in arms will be a reality “.

But the problem – he observes – is also that of motivations: “The professionalism of an army is not given by the number of people who have enlisted but by the level of their training and morale. Sure, even a conscript can be very professional but in our country there is a school of thought that sees a conscript as a professional soldier, and this is far from true “.

Khodarenok recalls how “willingness to die for one’s land is one of the most important elements of preparation” of a soldier. Thus referring to a “classic of Marxist-Leninist thought” (“and they were not stupid” he points out), “victory on the ground is ultimately determined by the high morale of the troops, ready to shed their blood for an idea in they believe “. And this availability, is the implicit conclusion of the reasoning, among the Russian troops sent abroad in a ‘special operation’ in which no one believes obviously is not there. On the NATO front, the analyst then invites us to “not be too threatening with Finland”, given the absence of a concrete threat. “We must be political and military realists, or we will be hit so hard by the reality of history that we will regret it” concludes Khodarenok, who can ‘boast’ of having warned the Kremlin in unsuspecting times.

Already in early February, three weeks before the invasion of Ukraine, the former officer had questioned the idea of ​​an easy victory. And he did not do it from his newspaper – considered by the Kremlin as a critical voice – but from the columns of the ‘Independent Military Magazine’, a newspaper widely read by the senior leaders of the Russian armed forces. Khodarenok observed that “to say that no one in Ukraine will defend the government is to completely ignore the political-military situation and the state of mind of the population”. As for the idea that Moscow’s air superiority would take care of ensuring the triumph, the expert recalled that unlike Afghanistan (1979–89) and Chechnya (1994–96, 1999–2009), Ukraine was equipped with its own air force and anti-aircraft defense systems.