The Ukraine-Russia war “can last for months, even years”. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in Brussels before the Foreign Ministerial. “We have not seen any indication – he adds – that Vladimir Putin has changed the ambition to control all of Ukraine and to rewrite the international order: we must be prepared for the long term. It can last a long time and we must prepare”, he concludes. he.

INTERVIEW ORBAN-PUTIN – Today Viktor Orban spoke with Putin and asked him for “an immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine. It was the Hungarian premier himself, fresh from last Sunday’s electoral victory, to report, in a press conference, about the telephone conversation during which he invited Putin to peace talks with Ukraine in Hungary, with the participation of the president as well Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Russian president’s response was “positive”, Orban said again, specifying that Putin said, however, that he would have conditions.