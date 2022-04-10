Russian soldiers stole 133 highly radioactive substances from the research laboratories of the Chernobyl power plant. The Ukrainian state agency for the management of the exclusion zone, as reported by the BBC, denounces that Russian soldiers have entered restricted areas of the plant and have stolen potentially lethal substances: “Even a small amount is fatal if handled in an undesirable way. professional “, announces the agency, highlighting that” at the moment the position of the stolen substances is not known “. The BBC states that it is not possible to verify the complaint independently.

The new alarm comes a few hours after the words of Petro Kotin, head of the Ukrainian state nuclear operator Energoatom, after an inspection in Chernobyl in one of the occupied areas, the area of ​​the so-called Red Forest – and then abandoned by the Russians around the nuclear power plant theater of the 1986 Incident: Russian soldiers who dug trenches in Chernobyl “must expect radiation sickness in varying degrees of severity.”