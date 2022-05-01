Speaking to Ukrainian television, Taras Vysotsky said that “hundreds of thousands of tons” of grain were taken out of Zaporozhye, Kherson, Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Ukraine is a major producer of grain, and the war has reduced exports and soared global grain prices, raising concerns about a severe shortage of Ukrainian exports.

The Kremlin denied Ukraine’s allegations, saying it did not know where the information came from.

On Friday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture said that Ukraine’s grain exports had reached 45.709 million tons since the beginning of the 2021-2022 season, as it resumed publishing grain export data.

April’s exports included 115 thousand tons of wheat, 622,000 tons of corn and 25 thousand tons of barley.

