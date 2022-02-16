They continue the work of diplomacy to end the crisis between Ukraine and Russia. After yesterday’s Russian President Vladimir Putin reassured his country’s willingness not to want war, Moscow today announced the end of military exercises in Crimea. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, however, explained that “an invasion is still possible”.

HOURS 10 – “L.‘The EU and its transatlantic partners are united in this crisis and our appeal to Russia is very clear: do not choose war“This was said by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaking in Strasbourg and adding that” a path of cooperation “with Russia” is still possible “.

9.50 am – The risk of aggression against Ukraine is quite great“The mayor of Kiev said on LBC radio, stating that” it is the first time in the history of Ukraine that so many Russian soldiers are on the border “and saying he hopes for a” last minute diplomatic solution “. we prepare for each scenario – he said in the statements relaunched by various British media – We do not know how the situation will evolve but we hope the invasion does not happen and that at the last moment a diplomatic solution will be found “.

9.30 am – La Russia announces the return of military units after “tactical exercises in the Crimean peninsula”. “Units of the southern military district, having concluded their participation in tactical exercises in the Crimean peninsula, move to the permanent quartering points,” announced the Russian defense ministry without much detail. Yesterday Russia announced the withdrawal of part of the troops deployed near the border with Ukraine, after completing maneuvers that were being carried out in the area.

9-15 – “As for Russia, I can assure you that there will be no attack this Wednesday. Neither will there be an escalation in the next week, nor in the following week, nor in the next month“This was stated by the Russian envoy to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, in statements published by Die Welt in which he stated that” wars in Europe rarely start on Wednesday. “” When accusations are made, especially very serious accusations against Russia, one also has the responsibility to produce evidence – he added, with a reference to the US alert on Ukraine – On the contrary, it is slander. “So, he continued,” where is the evidence? “. And he added. : “When our partners listen to our legitimate concerns, a process of relaxation will not be delayed. It would be in the interest of all Europeans, from Lisbon to Vladivostok and all other countries in the world “.

9 AM – The UK has seen no evidence of part of the Russian troops withdrawn despite Kremlin announcements. “Until we see an adequate de-escalation we should all be cautious about the direction of travel from the Kremlin,” British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said in statements from Brussels to Sky News about tensions on the Ukrainian border. .