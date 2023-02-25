There Yesterday Russia doubled the number of military ships on missions in the Black Sea. This is the complaint from Ukraine, which therefore speaks of possible new missile raids. There are now eight ships, including a frigate armed with eight Kalibr missiles, explained the military command of the southern Ukrainian region.

Meanwhile Russia, according to the words of the Deputy Secretary of the Russian National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an article published in the National Defense magazine, he would also have increased the production of weapons and introduced the latest generation systems that refine “literally in real time”. Ridiculous for Medvedev, therefore, to claim as Kiev does that Moscow has exhausted its stockpiles of missiles. “The reality is opposite” to that described by the Ukrainians who, added the former Russian president, “have not yet gotten over the shock” of the invasion.

Moscow also carefully observes the weapons used by the enemies in Ukraine “we have disassembled them and we have learned many useful things, we have used the enemy’s experience to our advantage”, Medevedev specified, reiterating that Russia must once again be confronted with an empire of different enemies, Ukraine “and the European neo-Nazis”, the USA and Great Britain 80 years after the victory at the Battle of Stalingrad.