The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin “soon”, but the Kremlin holds back. Scholz himself proposed the meeting this morning, recalling that he had spoken to Putin shortly after the start of the military offensive against Ukraine. ”I intend to speak to us again soon”, said the German chancellor speaking at the 38th congress of the German Protestant Church in the city of Nuremberg, in southern Germany.

Scholz then affirmed that a prerequisite for a “just peace” is that Russia withdraws its troops, “this must be understood”. Responding to a question about the need to conduct talks, Scholz said that ”i negotiations are fine, but you need to understand who and what to negotiate with”.

However, Vladimir Putin “still has no intention of speaking to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti news agency.