North Korea has delivered over a thousand containers of military equipment, weapons and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said this, stating that Washington believes Pyongyang is asking for sophisticated military technology from Russia in exchange to strengthen its nuclear program. “We have information that North Korea made this delivery of weapons intended for use in Ukraine,” he said, underlining that this occurred “in recent weeks.”

The delivery appears to be the product of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who met a month ago in the Russian Far East, consolidating the relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Russian ships affected?

The Buyan missile carrier and the Pavel Derzhavin ship were reportedly hit by Ukrainian Sea baby drones in the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, in a joint operation by the Security Services (SSU) and the Ukrainian navy, as reported by SSU sources cited from Rbc Ukraine.

The Buyan is a ship from which Kalibr missiles are fired at Ukraine. Already this morning, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel wrote that the Buyan had exploded in Sevastopol Bay. The channel also broadcast images of a military helicopter flying over the port, which apparently took away the wounded and the bodies of the sailors killed in the attack.

As for the Pavel Derzhavin, the ship was hit today after having already hit a mine yesterday. Ukrainian Naval Forces spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told Ukrinform that the ship was hit a second time today and moved away from the crash site.

Attack on the railway

Ukrainian special forces have claimed to have blown up a Russian train in the occupied city of Melitopol, thus blocking the supply line of ammunition and fuel for Moscow’s forces on the Zaporizhzhia front.

“A unit of the Resistance Movement of Special Operations Forces conducted a successful operation in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol. Thanks to the sabotage action of our men, a railway line was blown up at 07:30. L “The explosion damaged a track and a train carrying ammunition and fuel for the Russian army,” the special forces said.

The Ukrainian National Resistance Center specified that the train blown up by the partisans was transporting ammunition and petrol daily from Crimea to Melitopol and Dniprorudne. Then he brought ruined military equipment, iron ore and stolen grains in the opposite direction. The explosion, we read, damaged 150 meters of railway line.