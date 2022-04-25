There is a real risk that the conflict in Ukraine will trigger a third world war. He said it today, in an interview with the first channel later taken up by the Interfax news agency, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “The danger is serious, it is real. It cannot be underestimated” he said, comparing the current situation to that of the so-called missile crisis of 1962, but the head of Russian diplomacy recalled that “at that time there were rules, written rules . The rules of conduct were very clear. It was clear to Moscow how Washington was behaving and Washington had clear how Moscow was behaving (but) now few rules remain. “

Lavrov criticized the United States for “having sent many weapons to Ukraine, despite our warnings”. Asked what Moscow is doing to avoid a possible Third World War, Lavrov argued that “Russia has already done a lot in many ways, for years. During the Trump administration we defended at the highest level that Moscow and Washington reaffirm the declaration. of Gorbachev and Reagan of 1987 that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it must never happen “.