There Russia has changed its strategy and Ukraine is in trouble. In the war that has been going on for 2 years, Kiev's armed forces have to deal with the offensive that Moscow is carrying out with unprecedented solutions, which are currently difficult to contain. Ukrainian military leaders turn the spotlight on “a new Russian tactic” that “took everyone by surprise” it emerged in the latest wave of raids with drones and as yet unidentified, possibly hypersonic, ballistic missiles that hit six oblasts of Ukraine, resulting in five deaths, four of them in Kiev and one in Mykolaiv. In particular, three Ukrainian army officers outline the picture on the basis of confidential reports, drawn up after the latest attacks. Of particular concern are the data relating to some missiles that fell on Ukrainian soil two minutes after the sound of the warning sirens: such a short interval of time as to nullify the emergency measures, many civilians did not have time to reach the shelters and this had a heavy impact on the toll of deaths and injuries.

Lieutenant Colonel Artem Vlasiuk of the nuclear, chemical, biological and radiological security department of the Ukrainian General Staff, the director of the State Emergency Services, Mykhailo Hryb, and Captain Yuri Anykiienko, also of the Emergency Services, did not provide further details. The officials simply state, in light of the most recent evidence, how the scenario is increasingly “unpredictable and violent”.

Emergency services, with international support, are currently training special operations experts in Chernobyl and planning measures to contain attacks in sensitive areas with the aim of preventing Ukraine from again proving unprepared for new Russian tactics. The three experts, according to what we learn, are currently in Rome to take part in a working group under the aegis of the G7 on the proliferation of non-conventional nuclear, chemical, biological and radiological weapons.

What Kiev does

In Kiev, meanwhile, the process to consolidate the armed forces continues. The Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, has approved the first reading of the new law on military mobilization in order to expand the number of soldiers needed to fight Russia. The measure was approved with 243 votes in favor (above the minimum threshold of 226), as reported by MP Yaroslav Yelezniak. A second vote and the signature of President Volodymyr Zelensky will then be needed. The new law lowers the recruitment age from 27 to 25 and allows digital notification of the draft notice. Those who evade the draft may have their license revoked and may lose access to their bank accounts. The measure provides for a minimum period of 36 months of military service and prescribes two or three months of military training for men working in the public sector.

Further mobilization is one of the issues that, according to news and rumors, divide President Zelensky and General Valerii Zaluzhny, head of the armed forces who risks being replaced. The complex relations are observed by the United States, which remains committed as Kiev's main supporter despite the – hopefully temporary – stop to the new 61 billion aid package blocked in the Senate. The appointment of “military leaders” is a “sovereign decision”, which falls to the “elected leaders of a sovereign country” such as Ukraine, not “to Washington or Brussels”. The US will continue to “support” both the state and the Ukrainian army in the war against Russia, says US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in his stop in Brussels at NATO.