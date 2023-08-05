Russian President Vladimir Putin unlikely to change course of war in Ukraine before US presidential election in 2024. This is the fear expressed by Western and US officials quoted by CNN, according to which Putin is pursuing the conflict in Ukraine also taking into consideration the US presidential elections. His hope is that a defeat of Democratic President Joe Biden next year – with a victory perhaps for Donald Trump – will lead the United States to reduce its support for Ukraine and thus improve Russia’s negotiating position.

According to top Western national security, intelligence and diplomacy officials, the US election could influence Putin’s decisions in Ukraine, making it even less likely that the war will be resolved by the end of next year. A CNN poll found that most Americans oppose Congress providing more funding to support Ukraine, while the population is divided on whether or not the United States has already done enough in the conflict.

A US official quoted on condition of anonymity by CNN said he had “no doubt” that Putin was “trying to hang on” until the 2024 election. Another source close to the intelligence said “it’s kind of of elephant in the room” for the United States, Ukraine and Europe. ”Putin knows that Trump will help him. And so do the Ukrainians and our European partners,” the source said. A European diplomat told CNN that trying to outrun the war in Ukraine until the US elections “is exactly Putin’s plan.”