Vladimir Putin warns that Russia reserves the right to use cluster bombs in response to their use by Ukraine. Interviewed by the Russia 1 channel, the Russian president claimed that Moscow has never used this type of ammunition until now: “In Russia there is a sufficient stock of various types of cluster bombs, of various kinds. Until now we have not , we didn’t use it and we didn’t have such a need for it,” he said. But he reiterated that if they are used against Russia, he reserves “the right to mirror the actions”, reads the TASS.

Putin then said that the supply of cluster bombs by the United States and their use by Kiev should be considered a crime. “The US administration itself gave an assessment of this munitions through the mouth of its employees some time ago – he argued – when the use of cluster munitions was defined as a crime by the US administration itself. I think this is how it should be treated “.

“All attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses were unsuccessful during the entire offensive. The enemy is unsuccessful,” he later said of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. “Our troops are behaving heroically,” the Russian president added. “Unexpectedly for the enemy, in some areas they themselves go on the offensive, take the most advantageous positions,” he said again.