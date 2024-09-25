Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation and Belarus, “even if the enemy, using conventional weapons, creates a critical threat to our sovereignty,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said, quoted by Tass, during a meeting of the National Security Council on nuclear deterrence.

“It is proposed that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, shall be considered as a joint attack to the Russian Federation,” Putin said, speaking about the changes to the nuclear doctrine and stressing that “the conditions for Russia’s transition to the use of nuclear weapons are clearly established.” According to the Russian president, Moscow could consider using it if it detects the beginning of a massive launch of missiles, aircraft or drones against the Federation.

The Russian Federation – the Kremlin leader clarified – adopts a highly responsible approach on nuclear weapons issues and is committed to preventing the “proliferation of nuclear weapons and their components,” he said.

Russia’s nuclear triad – Putin stressed – remains the most important guarantee of its security, as well as a tool for maintaining balance in the world.