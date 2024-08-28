“There are currently no preconditions for peace talks” in Ukraine. Russia says ‘no’ to dialogue to end the war that began over 900 days ago with the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin. The no was pronounced by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, after the statements made yesterday in Kiev by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky on an alleged position of Moscow. Putin would also be willing to start negotiations, but on the condition that Kiev recognizes the capture of 30 percent of Ukrainian territory, Zelensky said. For the leader of Kiev, in any case, it is a dead end: “We will not play his game.”

The Kremlin also dismissed suggestions, which emerged after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kiev last week, that New Delhi might be trying to mediate. Peace talks with Putin would be “meaningless” at this point. “The whole world is waiting for Ukraine to come up with a compromise proposal on how to end the war tomorrow. It’s not that there are no compromises with Putin, but with him today the dialogue would be empty, meaningless, because he does not want to end the war by diplomatic means”, Zelensky added yesterday.

Modi spoke to Putin on the phone yesterday, after meeting Zelensky in Kiev last week. But in the phone call with the Kremlin leader, the Indian prime minister did not mention any specific efforts to end the conflict, Peskov assured.

“India therefore has the position of a country that supports peace, a political and diplomatic agreement”, therefore a position that coincides with the Russian one, claims the spokesman of the Russian President.