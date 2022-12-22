The missile defense systems Patriot are “old” systems and Russia “will always find an antidote”. This is how Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the American decision on new arms supplies to Ukraine. “Regarding the Patriots, it’s a pretty old system and it doesn’t work as well as our S-300s,” he said. “Those who are against us believe it’s a defensive weapon, that’s what they say. But it’s all in their minds and we will always find an antidote. Russia will bring down the Patriot system.” “So they’re just wasting time, they’re just prolonging the conflict.”

“All armed conflicts end with negotiations and Russia has never shied away from this, unlike Ukraine. The sooner Kiev realizes that talks are needed, the better it will be,” Putin said in Yekaterinburg.