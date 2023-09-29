Andrei Troshev, the former commander of the Wagner Group, Prigozhin’s deputy “already works at the Ministry of Defense”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this in statements reported by the Ria agency.

Putin has instructed the retired colonel, known as ‘Sedoi’ (‘grey hair’), to start training volunteer units for the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Interfax agency, underlining that the deputy defense minister, Yunus-Bek Evkurov, also took part in the meeting between Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin’s former lieutenant, who died in the crash of a plane last month.

Putin-Troshev meeting

The president asked Troshev to set up “volunteer units capable of carrying out various combat missions, mainly in the zone of special military operations,” Putin said, referring to Ukraine. “You yourself have been fighting in such a unit for more than a year. You know what it is, you know the problems that need to be solved in advance so that the fighting takes place in the best and most successful way,” Putin added .