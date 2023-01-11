Vladimir Putin deploys General Valeri Gerasimov to lead the ‘special operation’ in Ukraine. Moscow changes the commander in the war with a decision that, of course, ends up in the spotlight. The changeover, with General Surovikin being dismissed after just over 3 months, “indicates the growing gravity of the situation Russia is facing”, writes British military intelligence on Twitter, underlining that the choice will not be welcomed by ultranationalists.

Gerasimov’s appointment “is a significant development in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approach to war management. The Chief of Staff’s deployment as theater commander is an indicator of the growing gravity of the situation Russia is facing, and a clear admission that the campaign falls short of Russia’s strategic goals,” notes British intelligence.

“The move is likely to be met with extreme discontent from much of the ultranationalist community and military bloggers, who have increasingly targeted Gerasimov for mismanagement of the war. Surovikin was instead widely praised by this community for advocating a more realistic. As the new deputy commander, his authority and influence is almost certainly greatly reduced,” concludes the intelligence, referring to the former commander of the special operation, Sergei Surovkin, now demoted to Gerasimov’s deputy.

“When I read the news of the arrival of General Valery Gerasimov as head of the war in Ukraine, I thought he was a relative, I didn’t think a gesture of this magnitude was possible”, is the joke with which General Vincenzo Camporini, former head of General Staff of the Air Force and Defense, comments on the umpteenth change at the Russian military summit in charge for the ‘special operation’. Joking aside, “the change has a very clear meaning: Putin’s total distrust in the military qualities of the hierarchical chain”, observes Camporini speaking with Adnkronos.

And on the other hand, underlines the general, “what is happening on the ground, with Wagner trying to obtain a victory on the field, is the sign of an internal struggle for power, with the head of the militia, Evgheny Prigozhin , who wants to establish himself as the one who manages to win on the ground, in contrast to the structures of the Russian state”.

The reaction, according to Camporini, “was to give the baton of command to the defense number one, but I don’t know how effective this gesture could be: when I was head of defense I would never have dreamed of ousting the COI commander to assume direct command of operations, to each his own job”.

In any case, the general does not see any turning point behind this change: “The turning point comes if the conditions on the ground change and the conditions are not changing, the quality of the Russian troops is what it is, the availability of logistics is what it is And those things aren’t set to change significantly” in the near term.