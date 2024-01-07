The Russian president Vladimir Putin attended the Orthodox Christmas mass last night in the church of the Image of the Savior, in his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, where he invited the families of some of the soldiers who died in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made this known, according to which on Christmas Eve Putin “had an in-depth conversation with families, spoke to both widows and children” in Novo-Ogaryovo, and then invited them to Christmas dinner. In his congratulatory speech, the president stressed that “our heroes serving in the special military operation deserve our sincere and deepest respect.”

The prediction: “Russia risks 500 thousand dead soldiers in Ukraine by 2024”

The meeting with the families of soldiers killed in the conflict comes in the aftermath of the tragic prediction of the British Ministry of Defense according to which, by 2024 and if deaths among the ranks of Moscow's army continue at this rate, Russia risks to lose over 500 thousand men in Ukraine. British Defense explained how the number of Russian soldiers killed on average every day in Ukraine has risen to almost 300 in 2023. If this continues in 2024, “Russia will have lost over half a million soldiers” in the war unleashed on February 22 from two years ago, the ministry said.