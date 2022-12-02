“The Russian President has always been and continues to be open to negotiations to ensure our interests“said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov after yesterday Joe Biden said he was willing to talk to Putin if he had any intention of ending the war. “The best way to secure our interests is through diplomatic means and peace”, added Peskov. “The special military operation will certainly continue” in Ukraine and a withdrawal of Russian troops “is not an option”, said the Kremlin spokesman, responding remotely to the American president who he had called for an end to Russian aggression.

PUTIN-SCHOLZ PHONE CALL – “Flooding Ukraine with weapons and training Ukrainian troops” “is a destructive policy pursued by the West.” Because of this policy, “as well as extensive financial support for Ukraine, Kiev rejects any idea of ​​talks”. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a Kremlin statement, quoted by Tass.

This attitude, the statement continues, “encourages radical Ukrainian nationalists to commit further heinous crimes against civilians”. “The Russian president has asked Germany to reconsider this approach regarding Ukrainian developments,” the statement continued, explaining that the two leaders spoke on various aspects of the situation in Ukraine. “Once again Putin explained the details of the Russian approach to the condition of the special operation,” he read. Tass points out that the phone call took place on German initiative and that the two leaders had last heard on 13 September.