The toll of civilians killed in the Ukrainian army's bombing of a bakery in Lisichansk, a city in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has risen to seven. The local emergency services reported this to TASS. Three people were extracted alive and 6 hospitalized.

“Up to 40 civilians could be under the rubble, as the bakery is always crowded on weekends. So far three people have been pulled out,” the office of the military commander of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) told TASS ).

The LPR government posted a video on its Telegram channel showing a destroyed bakery and broken cars, as well as employees of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations clearing away the rubble.

Meanwhile, Ria Novosti learned from a representative of the Russian Investigative Committee that Ukrainian troops allegedly used a Himars multiple rocket launcher in their attack on the bakery.

And in Belgorod 3 villages are without electricity after the bombing of Kiev. “The village of Zadorozhny, Krasnoyaruzhsky district, was hit by fire from the Ukrainian armed forces – the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on Telegram -. There were no victims. Several damages were detected in two private homes and there is damage to the power line: the villages of Zadorozhny, Terebreno and Prilesye are without electricity.”