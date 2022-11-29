Russia does not rule out a new prisoner exchange with the United States later this year. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, stating that ”there is always the possibility” of an exchange of detainees with Washington. Quoted by RIA Novosti, Sergei Lavrov’s deputy said that ”unfortunately there have been several situations previously which seemed to lead to a favorable situation for the exchange. This didn’t happen. But I’m only talking about previous experiences”. Ryabkov then added that he wanted to “underline that if this happened, it would undoubtedly send a positive signal that not all is hopeless in Russian-American relations”.