Poland may reduce its support for Ukraine, which has been engaged in a war against Russia for over 18 months, due to the crisis in Ukrainian agricultural imports. Polish Minister for European Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said this to the Pap agency, specifying that “Ukraine’s actions make a certain impression on Polish public opinion. This can be seen from the polls, from the level of public support for further aid to Ukraine. And this harms Ukraine itself.”

Read also

“We would like to continue to support Ukraine, but for this to be possible we must have the support of the Polish people in this matter. Therefore, if there is no support of the Polish people, it will be difficult for us to continue to support Ukraine as we have done so far,” said Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek.

Kiev: “17 Russian drones destroyed”

Last night, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 17 drones. In total, Russian troops launched 24 unmanned aerial vehicles. This was announced by the Kiev Air Force, adding that the Russian army hit an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, causing a fire. Work at the plant was temporarily stopped.

As a result of shelling in the Kherson region, two people were killed and four others were injured. Two people were injured in Zaporizhzhia and five in the Donetsk region, writes Suspilne, the Ukrainian state broadcaster.

Mayor Zaporizhzhia: “Risk of accidents at the power plant continues to increase”

The risk of accidents at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continues to increase. The alarm comes from the mayor of Enerhodar, the municipality which hosts the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. “The fear grows with each passing day because there are several risk factors at play,” Dmytro Orlov said in an interview with dpa.

Orlov left Enerhodar after the city was occupied by Russian soldiers and currently heads the civil-military administration of the city of Zaporizhzhia, in the southern region of the same name in Ukraine. “In the period from last September to today, six accidents have occurred, six cases in which the energy supply was interrupted. In the last 40 years, an accident like this has never occurred.”

The militarization of the nuclear facility at the center of the fighting is itself a danger, Orlov added. “Russia has transformed the facility into a military camp with a thousand men always present.”

007 Gb: “Kiev forces near main supply route to Bakhmut”

The British Ministry of Defense, referring to intelligence data, writes that “the liberation of Klishchiivka and Andriivka brought Ukrainian troops closer to one of the main supply routes to Bakhmut.” The ministry explains that “this tactical success brought Ukrainian forces closer to the T 05-13 road, one of the main supply routes to Bakhmut from the south. However, Russia continues to maintain control of the railway line that runs along the embankment between Klishchiivka and the T 05-13, creating an easily defensible obstacle”.

British intelligence notes that the recent redeployment of Russian airborne forces from Bakhmut to southern Ukraine likely weakened Russian defenses around the city.

Olena Zelenska calls for the return of 19,000 abducted children

Ukraine’s first lady urged world leaders to help Kiev return forcibly deported Ukrainian children to Russia, where she said they are being indoctrinated and stripped of their national identity. Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Olena Zelenska said that more than 19,000 Ukrainian children had been forcibly transferred or deported to Russia or the occupied territories.

So far, only 386 have been brought back. In Russia, “they were told that their parents don’t need them, that their country doesn’t need them, that no one is waiting for them,” Zelenska added. “The abducted children were told that they are no longer Ukrainian children, but Russian children.”