Russia’s National Defense Control Center said a Russian Su-27 fighter plane this afternoon intercepted two American B-1B bombers over the Baltic Sea near the Russian border. According to the Russian news agency Interfax, the two American bombers had violated the Russian “air surveillance zone”. After their withdrawal the Su-27 also returned to its base. “The Russian fighter took off in accordance with international rules on the use of airspace. We do not allow violations of the border of the Russian Federation,” military authorities in Moscow said.