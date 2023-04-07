Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the words of the president of the World Union of Old Believers Leonid Sevastyanov, who reportedly had a private talk with Pope Francis regarding a possible two-week truce in the war zone in Ukraine, during the holiday period Pasquali: “We have read reports of a meeting that a respected representative had with the Pope, but we have not heard any Vatican statement on this subject. Therefore, we do not deem it necessary or possible to comment.”

SEVASTYANOV – “The Pope told me that in view of Catholic Easter (Sunday 9) and Orthodox Easter (Sunday 16) he suggests that all hostilities in the special military operations zone in Ukraine be halted for two weeks.” These are the statements by Leonid Sevastyanov to Tass.

The president of the World Union of Old Believers then continued on the possibility of a truce: “Starting this Sunday and for two weeks there should be no offensives, everyone should stop shooting at each other and a truce should be declared”.

MACRON IN BEIJING – “China is a very serious great power with its own sovereign position, it does not change its positions so quickly under external influence,” says Peskov of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Beijing, whose goal was allegedly to convince Chinese President Xi Jinping to change his stance on the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman then added that the contacts between Macron and Xi are: “very important, of course we have followed all the news” on the French president’s visit to China.