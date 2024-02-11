A peace negotiation between Ukraine and Russia is possible today only if Ukraine accepts the new reality. This is the message arriving in Kiev from the Kremlin after new Russian raids also hit the Ukrainian capital during the night.

“Starting peace negotiations now is very different than in March 2022 – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya-1 -: the Kiev regime must accept this new reality, no matter how painful it is“. Ukraine could then have pursued a peaceful solution at lower costs for the country but did not do so, he added.

Meanwhile, drone raids were launched against Ukraine during the night. 45 missiles were launched at various targets in the country, 40 of which were intercepted, defense sources in Kiev said. The affected regions are Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kiev. In the capital all the missiles were shot down and there were no casualties or damage.