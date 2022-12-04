More than 200 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed during a series of offensives launched by Russia’s forces in eastern Ukraine in recent hours. This was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry. At least 50 Ukrainian soldiers have died in an operation in the city of Artemovsk, Donetsk, which also resulted in the destruction of six armored fighting vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it was announced.

Another 40 Ukrainian soldiers died in a Russian counterattack in the town of Shevchenko, also in the same area, Russian military spokesman General Igor Konashenkov explained at a press conference reported by Interfax.

In Kharkiv, according to the Russian general, 60 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in another Russian counterattack on the Yagodnoye settlement, in which two trucks and two cars were also destroyed. Three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the area of ​​Chervonaya Dibrova settlement, also in Luhansk, according to the same source. “Enemy losses amount to more than 80 killed and wounded Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle and one armored vehicle destroyed,” he said.