“I predict with zero margin of error: the war will end with a major territorial concession to Russia. Unless we all end up in a nuclear hell. Russia from Ukraine, let’s open up to negotiations immediately”. These are the words of Alessandro Orsini, in Cartabianca, with a “prediction” on the development of the war between Ukraine and Russia one year after the beginning of the conflict triggered by the invasion decided by Moscow. “From February 24” 2022 “I say that there will be no military solution to the war in Ukraine. Russia will fail to conquer the whole country and Kiev will fail to push the Russians back beyond the Donbass,” says the sociology professor of the international terrorism.

“The situation will get worse: Russia destroyed Ukraine with 160,000 soldiers. Now it has 360,000 in Ukraine and 150,000 training in barracks. Plus, Russia is loading an impressive amount of weapons. We, as the West, are not equipping arms Ukraine to repel the Russian onslaught”.

The last few hours have been characterized by the incursions of a series of drones into the territory of Russia: “There is a clear legitimate desire of Zelensky to strike Russian territory. It will be up to the Western bloc to modulate the conflict from the outside. Zelensky only has drones “If he had planes, he’d use F-16s. From his point of view, that’s absolutely legitimate.”

