A manifesto for peace with 5 proposals to get out of the war. This was announced by Professor Alessandro Orsini, professor of sociology of international terrorism and a figure who has risen to prominence on television in recent weeks for his positions on the war between Ukraine and Russia. “I am writing a manifesto for peace with five very concrete proposals to get out of this terrible war so that the Draghi government can no longer say:” We are forced to act in this way. There are no alternatives to the decisions of the Draghi government. “It is false; it is Western propaganda. A different Europe is possible”, says Orsini on Facebook.