“The facts are proving me right”. Professor Alessandro Orsini expresses himself in Cartabianca on the picture of the war between Ukraine and Russia. “I said that Europe’s strategy of sending weapons would lead to a slaughter and the facts proved me right. Since we gave arms to Ukraine we have had many more civilians and soldiers dead, many more mass graves and many more cities devastated “, says the professor of sociology of international terrorism. “Before being lynched, I never said we had to sit idle and watch without giving up. I said we needed a totally different strategy, but I never said we had to stand still and do nothing.” he explains again.

War enters a new phase. “I believe that Putin will try to conquer the Donbass, it is not excluded that he will then decide to focus on Kiev. There is an element of hope, which requires an assumption of responsibility on the part of Europe”, says Orsini. “Putin entered Ukraine with a minimum target, the Donbass, and a maximum target, all of Ukraine. He will try to secure the Donbass, then what he does towards Kiev is largely up to us. If we don’t have the capacity. to establish a real dialogue with Putin, the chances that he will decide to focus on Kiev and conquer it entirely will increase “, he continues.