US alarm, Vladimir Putin and Kim-Jong in contact: on the table, the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia, at a crucial stage of the war with Ukraine. Washington does not hide its concern about ”the progress of talks on the supply of arms” between Moscow and Pyongyang. This was stated by the spokesman of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, citing intelligence information according to which the Russian president Vladimir ”Putin and Kim Jong-Un exchanged letters” on the matter and ”the high-level discussions level could continue in the coming months”.

Kirby then underlined that ”any agreement on arms between North Korea and Russia would violate the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council”. Kirby added that Russia is looking for more artillery shells and other materiel to bolster the Russian defense.

Yesterday the Bloomberg agency announced how Putin had accepted the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to visit China in October for the Silk Road Forum. Putin’s trip to China would be the Russian president’s first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for alleged deportation of minors.

China and Russia are working on ”an exchange of visits at the highest levels” and therefore also on the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin will go to Beijing, ”We are working on this trip, but it is too soon to say when it will happen ”, however, the Kremlin spokesman said at a press conference today Dmitry Peskov only partially confirming what Bloomberg reported.

“It is too early to report on this, but I can say that Russia and China are indeed developing quite a tight schedule for exchanging visits at various levels, even at the highest level. And we will inform you about such trips in due time.” Peskov told reporters.

“The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held later this year. China and BRI partners are in contact on this. We will give the information in due course,” the spokesman said. of the Beijing Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin.

White House: “North Korea firm negotiations”

North Korea halts negotiations with Russia on arms supply deal for use in Ukraine, which would violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions banning any arms transfers to or from the North, the spokeswoman said. White House Karine Jean-Pierre, after Kirby’s alarm.

“An arms deal would directly violate a number of United Nations Security Council resolutions. We urge the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to cease arms negotiations with Russia and are taking direct action to expose and sanction individuals and entities working to facilitate arms deals between Russia and North Korea,” he said.