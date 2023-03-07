There are no prerequisites for a peace in Ukraine, to move from a war solution to a dialogue leading to a diplomatic solution. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointing the finger at the United States which, he stated in a press conference, ”feeds the conflict”. According to Peskov “Washington does not want this war to end, Washington wants and is doing everything to continue this war”.

Read also

In Ukraine, he added quoted by RIA Novosti, ”a special military operation is underway, there are no prerequisites for moving to a peaceful path. Russia is striving to fulfill its tasks and achieve its goals by further advancing military defense.”

Meanwhile, according to the estimate provided by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, more than eleven thousand Ukrainian soldiers were killed in February in the conflict against Russia. The losses of the Kiev army have increased by more than 40% compared to January, when 6,500 Ukrainian soldiers are said to have died in battle.

In a video conference with the leadership of the military, the Russian minister said that Western countries are increasing the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, expanding training programs for Ukrainian army personnel. But, says the minister, NATO’s support for the Kiev regime “does not lead to the success of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. On the contrary, there has been a significant increase in casualties among the personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces”.