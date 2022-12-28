“There cannot be a peace plan for Ukraine that does not take into account the current realities concerning Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into the Federation. Plans that do not foresee these realities cannot be considered peace plans”. With these words, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Moscow’s position on possible negotiations, which must recognize the annexation of the territories occupied by its troops in Ukraine, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.

Read also

Meanwhile, Berlin has announced that it welcomes the proposal of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for an international peace conference but does not imagine that it can be held in the short term. “In principle, any proposal aimed at putting an end to the war of aggression against Russia is good and right”, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger, underlining that it is up to Kiev to decide the times and frameworks for such negotiations. However, “Russia has given no signs of its willingness to give up its original war goals.”

The Kremlin “continues to work steadfastly towards the destruction of Ukrainian statehood,” Burger said. “We have to take this into account. And that’s why our support for Ukraine, for its right to self-defense, remains unchanged”.