There are no contacts between Russia and the United States to promote negotiations of peace with Kiev. Thus the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, replies to the declarations of the head of the American general staff, Mark Milley, according to which this scenario would be possible in the face of the Russian military stalemate. The Kremlin spokesman stresses that Milley’s words do not imply that Moscow has held talks with the United States to propose a negotiating table with Ukraine, as reported by the Interfax news agency.

And from Washington White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson attacks: “In trouble on the battlefield”, with the new “horrible” attacks of these hours Russia also shows that it “willing to increase the risk of a nuclear accident, which would not only harm Ukraine but the entire region”. According to Watson, Moscow is increasingly carrying out “horrible attacks against the civilian population, with punitive raids that damage energy infrastructure and it does so deliberately as winter approaches. These attacks do not appear to have any military purpose and instead favor Putin’s regime’s goal of increasing the suffering and death of Ukrainian men, women and children”, he denounces assuring that “the United States and our allies and partners will continue to provide all ‘Ukraine what it needs to defend itself, including air defense. Russia continues to underestimate the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people and its attempt to demoralize them will fail once again”, concludes the spokeswoman.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also speaks of “horrible Russian raids”. Millions of people across Ukraine took to shelters as Russia again launched a hail of missiles. The constant attacks on infrastructure – he writes on Twitter – are designed to keep Ukrainian civilians in the cold and in the dark. These awful tactics will not break the resolve of Ukraine and its partners,” he reiterates.