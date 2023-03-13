Battle rages around Bakhmut, the city in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine. According to the commander of the Kiev land forces Oleksandr Syrskyi Wagner’s militias do not stop trying to break through the defenses and advance towards the center of the city, but they are suffering heavy losses. “The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult. Wagner’s assault units are advancing from multiple directions, trying to break through our troops’ defenses and advance towards the central areas of the city,” Syrskyi said, adding that “over the course of fierce battles, Ukrainian soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupiers”.

In his last speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of over a thousand killed Russian soldiers, while more than 1,500 have been injured in the past week. ”In less than a week, starting on March 6, we managed to kill more than 1,100 enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut sector alone, an irreversible loss for Russia,” he said.

Battle of Bakhmut, Prigozhin: “Wagner near the heart of the city”

“WAGNER GROUP SCAPEGOAT OF MOSCOW IN BAKHMUTThe Institute for the Study of War reported that Russia’s Defense Ministry is “deliberately using Bakhmut’s Wagner group as a scapegoat for taking the city.” According to the Washington-based think tank, Moscow’s decision to employ the mercenaries in the costly, in terms of human lives, conquest of the city, would depend on a sort of showdown between the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and the Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov with the founder of the militia Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to the report, the Kremlin’s alleged strategy of sacrificing Wagner forces in the battle for Bakhmut comes after Prigozhin’s “relentless smear campaign” against the Russian Defense Ministry that began in May 2022. The campaign has focused on the failures of the Russian army during the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv and Donetsk. As Prigozhin’s ambition and criticism of the Russian Defense Ministry alarmed Putin, Wagner is unlikely to return to the level of support he received in spring 2022.