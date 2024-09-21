Three people, including a 12-year-old, were killed and three injured in a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, in southern Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhiy Lyssak said. He said the Russians used Iskander-M missiles and guided missiles in the attack on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown.

Moscow, 101 Kiev drones shot down in various regions

Moscow claims to have shot down 101 Ukrainian drones in various Russian regions. According to the Ministry of Defense, 53 of them were intercepted in the Bryansk region, on the border with Ukraine, and 18 in the Krasnodar region, where a village was evacuated following a fire caused by the falling debris of a downed unmanned aircraft.