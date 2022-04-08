Ukraine-Russia war, “all Russian troops have left the Sumy region,” local governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said. For Gb intelligence, the Russians have completely withdrawn from the north as well. European Commission President Von der Leyen in Kiev today with High Representative Borrell to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky. Latest news:

7.50 am – Italy “is operating on 3 fronts: stopping the financing of the Russian army; achieving peace; protecting security in Italy. The goal of a solution can also be achieved through a peace conference that we are promoting. Italy is willing to play the role of guarantor: we support the negotiations, also strongly believing in the role of Turkey. The two sides at the table are not enough, and other international players need to be added “. This was stated by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in an interview with ‘Il Messaggero’ on the situation in Ukraine.

“Putin needs to show his people that he is victorious, so we must expect his war to continue. At the moment the only really effective weapon is the diplomatic one. We must carry out the strong demand for a ceasefire. , a humanitarian truce and above all an agreement that puts an end to hostilities “, added Di Maio. See also UN discusses Russia's suspension from the Human Rights Council. H H.

7.40 – “Putin’s trial is not technically impossible. Videos and stories are disturbing: violence against civilians, women and minors, gratuitous and cruel brutality, rape, voluntary murder, torture, cluster bombs, appropriation of property. All war crimes and crimes against humanity. Prosecutor General Karim Ahmad Khan did well to go to Kiev to gather evidence and start collaboration with the Ukrainian authorities “, said Giovanni Maria Flick, former Minister of Justice and former President of the Constitutional Court in an interview with the newspaper ‘ The Republic’.

7.30 – “Russian forces have now completely withdrawn from northern Ukraine towards Belarus and Russia. At least some of these forces will be transferred to eastern Ukraine to fight in the Donbass “, he said British intelligence in a new update of the situation on the battlefield.

“Many of these forces will require a significant resupply before they are ready to be deployed further east,” said intelligence, according to which a transfer of these troops “will probably take at least a week.” See also Compact league, Salvini presses Draghi. Here are the requests to the government

“Russian bombing of cities to the east and south continues, and Russian forces have advanced further south of the strategically important city of Izium which remains under their control,” the update concludes.

7.15 am – All Russian troops have left Sumy oblast, region of northeastern Ukraine. Local governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky announced on Facebook. “If people hear about the explosion it is because of the explosives experts who are neutralizing the ammunition left by the Russian units,” he added, noting that the oblast is still not safe as many areas are mined.